Brian Grant on Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, guarding Shaq, Parkinson’s, depression, and his new book

Grant: You didn’t have to worry about hearing some fake sh*t from him. He was going to tell you how he felt. One of the funniest things for me was I got used to him cursing out the ref. Watching refs literally run from him like I don’t want to deal with this guy. I don’t want to throw him out, but I don’t want to deal with him. His trademark is “Ball don’t lie!” This one time, he actually got hammered on this one, and they swallowed the whistle, and he said, “You’re not going to call that? Effing cheaters!” When he said that, I had to laugh because he was red hot looking at the guy clenching his fist.

Dependable. Absolutely. When he took the floor, he could have a sprained ankle and still give you 30 or 35 points. He was super talented. It was hard for him when I got there because Mike Dunleavy put me in the starting lineup, and he got moved from the four to the three (position). That was a tough adjustment for him at first, and then he started stroking threes and took off.

When he was in control talking to the ref. He thinks he’s like, “Ok, but did you see that?” No expression on his face. I’m looking at him, and I’m seeing his eyes all big, and I’m like “Sheed, come on bro.” He’s like, “BG, I’m ok. I’m not yelling.” I said, “But you look crazy though.”