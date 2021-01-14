Five most likely candidates to sign with Nets after James Harden trade

The Brooklyn Nets made a huge splash trading for James Harden, but their roster is now very thin so more moves are assuredly coming soon.

After losing Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn especially needs more depth in their frontcourt. The Nets have three available roster spots, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, and still have their mid-level exception available to sign a free agent for up to $5.7 million. They can also sign any player for the league veteran minimum.

The front office may leave an empty roster spot for the buyout market later this season since, as legitimate title contenders, Brooklyn is now one of the more attractive destinations. Our own Yossi Gozlan predicts that they will use their $5.7 million designated player to trade for frontcourt depth.

Otherwise, in the immediate future, fans can expect one of the players we have listed below to sign with the Nets as they aim to restructure their roster on the fly.