Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The first order of business for the Nets is negotiating extensions for their big three. Kevin Durant has two years left on his contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season. He will become eligible this offseason to sign a four-year, $192.5 million extension this offseason. It would run through the 2025-26 season and have his $42 million player option for 2022-23 replaced with a $42.9 million salary.

Kyrie Irving also has two years left on his contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season. He will become eligible to sign a four-year, $181.6 million extension this offseason that would run through 2025-26. He will have ten years of service on his belt by the time the extension begins, allowing his first-year salary to reach the 35 percent maximum projected at $40.5 million for 2022-23. That salary would replace his $36.9 million player option for that season.

James Harden also becomes extension-eligible and has two years left on his deal including a $47.3 million player option for 2022-23. He can exercise that player option and then sign the three-year, $161.1 million maximum extension he is eligible for. He would only be allowed to sign that extension during the offseason, while Durant and Irving can sign their respective extensions during the regular season.

Locking up all three this offseason to their respective maximum amounts would align them all through the 2025-26 season. Also, all three players would make at least $50 million that season. The Nets are on pace to having one of the most expensive rosters and largest luxury tax payments in NBA history if they’re all still on the roster by then.