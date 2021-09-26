Nets season preview: Is this going to be the best offense ever?

* No one with more star power… If it were still 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers would give the Brooklyn Nets a run for their money. Although Los Angeles is loaded with big names, Brooklyn’s top players (Durant, Harden and Irving) are at the peak of their powers. Even their complementary role players (Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap) also have a combined seventeen All-Star appearances. When they match up with their opponents, the names on the back of their jerseys will be just as intimidating as what’s on the front.

* Unparalleled offensive firepower… It’s no secret that the Nets will be able to score the ball. They have MVP award winners on their roster in Durant and Harden and both are candidates to win again next season. But even though Durant and Harden played just eight games with Irving last season, Brooklyn’s offensive rating (118.3) was still the best in league history. What’s even more fun: Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris made more than half of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers and he actually finished with the third-most points scored off the catch in the league, per NBA.com.

* Improved depth… As if the Nets didn’t have enough in their favor last year, they were able to make some significant upgrades around the edges this offseason. Last season, their backcourt depth took a hit when Spencer Dinwiddie was out with injury. But with Patty Mills in the fold, they’ll suddenly have some stellar shot creation in the second unit. They’ve also added a solid veteran in Millsap. He is someone who can hit jumpers in a way that former Brooklyn big DeAndre Jordan never could. Mills and Millsap are a formidable duo in the second unit for the Nets.

* So much talent they can afford to sit guys, get rest and still win… The most interesting element of Brooklyn’s roster is that Nash won’t need to play his guys down to the bone in the way Tom Thibodeau will for the crosstown rival New York Knicks. Durant, Harden and Irving are all juggernauts in and of themselves and can carry the offensive load on their own. Because this is a team that is built for the playoffs, the regular season can be more about some simple experimentation. Perhaps they occasionally give the keys to rookie scoring sensation Cam Thomas, who recently led the NBA’s summer league tournament in points per game.

* They are super battle-tested and have championship experience… Let’s take a quick scan down the roster for the Nets. Durant is a two-time champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP. Irving is a champion. Mills is a champion. These guys have been to war and they’ve shown they have what it takes to take their team to the next level. Sometimes, knowing that you have what it takes to get over that elusive mountaintop is part of the psychological battle necessary to win titles. Brooklyn already has several players on their squad who have that part down.