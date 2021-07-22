Kyle Lowry rumors, Bucks offseason and Richaun Holmes’ free agency with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: I look at four teams that we need to keep an eye on as we near free agency for Richaun Holmes, including the Sacramento Kings, who have his Early Bird Rights, the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors. Holmes loves Sacramento. He touched on that in a podcast interview with me on HoopsHype. They’re going to have to make a trade to free up some cap space if they want to keep him, most likely. I think he’s going to get more than what Sacramento can pay him. He’s loved Sacramento as the franchise that gave him an opportunity on the court and the ways the fans have treated him off the court.

Gozlan: Richaun has Early Bird Rights, so the maximum he can get is projected at four years, $47 million, which would give him a starting salary of about $10.5 million. This is the same type of contract that Reggie Jackson and Cameron Payne, for example, are also going to be looking at with their teams this summer… With several teams with cap space pursuing him, he should get offers exceeding that amount, which will put the Kings in a tough spot if they’re serious about retaining him. If they want to offer more than his Early Bird Rights amount, they’d have to get off some salaries and create cap space to re-sign him. A couple of ways they could do that is to salary dump players like Delon Wright or Marvin Bagley III. They could also consider trading Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes… I’ve got (Hornets) at close to $24 million in cap space while also being able to re-sign Devonte Graham after. They will have more than enough to make a big offer for Holmes.

Scotto: Regarding the Charlotte Hornets, any time I talk to agents that represent big men in this market, the number one thing they talk about in terms of potential fits for their guys and the centers in the league is playing with a guy like LaMelo Ball is going to open up a lot of easy lob opportunities on offense and the team has a great need for not just one center but possibly two. Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller’s futures are up in the air as free agents and whether they’ll come back or not… What’s going to happen with Richaun Holmes is going to dictate the free agent market for the rest of the big men, including Nerlens Noel. Ultimately, Cleveland runs the show with Jarrett Allen being a restricted free agent. If they got Evan Mobley, that could change the dynamic, maybe. If you’re a free-agent center, you’re hoping Cleveland doesn’t end up with Mobley because then Cleveland would have a real decision to make. If you’re a free agent on the market, you’re hoping Cleveland gets a guard in the draft and moves off Collin Sexton as opposed to a sign-and-trade with Allen. Cleveland loves Allen. I don’t think you can play Mobley and Allen together.

