Bucks season preview: Quietly the best team in the league?

*”Break glass for Giannis in case of emergency”… Antetokounmpo reasserted his status as the best basketball player in the world with his absolute domination in the playoffs. He put the team on his back when Middleton got hurt and nearly led the Bucks to a series win over the Celtics. Unfortunately, Boston’s strategy on Antetokounmpo wore him down towards the end of the series. But still, the Bucks have just as good a chance as everyone as long as he’s playing at an MVP level.

* Defensive foundation built for a deep playoff run… The Bucks had the best defensive rating in the 2022 playoffs as they put the clamps on their opponents. Their closing five led behind Antetokounmpo and Holiday when fully healthy has just enough versatility to combat switch-heavy teams. Lopez was a revelation with his elite rim protection post-back surgery, denying just about everything that approached the paint. Their defense is now battle-tested after winning a title and their valiant effort defending it.

* They have continuity on their side… The Bucks had a quieter offseason compared to teams like the Celtics, Sixers, and Cavaliers, and that’s mostly due to their lack of flexibility. Still, they have most players returning from last season. Their biggest loss is Nwora, who is a restricted free agent and could still return. With the exception of integrating Ingles once he’s healthy, the Bucks don’t need to worry about figuring out their rotations and will have all season for the roster to continue building upon their strengths.