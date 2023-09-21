Buddy Hield: Six trade destinations that make sense

The Pacers could be looking at a return featuring an expiring contract with draft picks, a standard framework from teams looking to acquire the best player in a deal. However, Indiana’s front office trade history could suggest they could seek a player they could plug into their lineup instead of draft picks. That’s not to say they won’t accept a picks-based package, but they could require a premium draft pick, like when they got a first-round pick from the Cavaliers for Caris LeVert.

Another factor that could suggest they would want an impact player is that they appear ready to make a push toward the playoffs after two seasons in the lottery. They retooled their roster over the past year and a half to a younger and more athletic group centered around cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton. They recently extended Myles Turner, the only holdover from the previous Pacers core, and acquired Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin this offseason.

Indiana was one of the best three-point shooting teams last year ranking high in both threes made and percentage. As great of a shooter Hield has been for them, their roster foundation and offensive system could be equipped for his departure. He might be looking at a role reduction anyway with Brown and Toppin taking away minutes from him.

The Pacers are also likely factoring in the development of Bennedict Mathurin with an expectation that he will adequately fill the Hield role. They may be hard-pressed to acquire a replacement-level shooter in exchange for Hield since teams interested in him are likely looking to improve the shooting on their rosters.

Below is a list of several teams that could use Hield and make a reasonable offer for him.