Four potential Buddy Hield trade destinations

After averaging nearly 21 points nightly in 2018-19, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield came into this season with high expectations.

And though his numbers didn’t take too much of a dip (he put up 19.2 points and 4.6 rebounds this year while shooting 39.4 percent from three), there’s no question Hield had a disappointing 2019-20, capped with him being removed from the starting lineup by head coach Luke Walton and moved into a bench role for the final 28 games of the season.

Naturally, this has led to trade rumors regarding Hield’s future in Sacramento.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently joined our own Michael Scotto for an episode of the HoopsHype podcast and discussed the situation:

Amick: “You’ve got the Buddy Hield situation. He does not see himself as a sixth man. He’s not happy as a sixth man. That problem is not going away, and you gave him starter money. Do you test the market on Buddy? Can you get anything back?”

Hield is under contract for four more seasons making an average of $23.5 million annually in that span, making finding a trade suitor for him a bit tricky, though far from impossible.

Below, we break down four potential landing spots for Hield if a trade does come to fruition.