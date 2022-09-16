Cavaliers season preview: Immediate contender or really good playoff team?

* They should still have a great defense… The Cavs succeeded last season by employing super-sized lineups featuring mostly big men and wing-sized players. It’s possible their defense, which was ranked 5th in the league last year, could regress a bit now that their best lineups feature two small guards. Thankfully, they have the personnel to keep it at a high level, especially since they’ll have elite rim protection at all times with Allen, Mobley, and Lopez.

* They should finally have a viable offense… The Cavaliers ranked 20th in offense last season. This was mostly a result of their lack of offensive personnel, which led to their unconventional style that heavily featured lineups favoring defense and length. Now with Mitchell, the Cavaliers not only have a second legitimate scoring threat, but also one of the best shot creators in the league. While both Mitchell and Garland will start and close, both should be staggered enough to keep their offense afloat as often as possible.

* They should have great playmaking at all times… If anything the Cavaliers have an abundance of playmakers, especially once Rubio comes back. Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, and Rubio all finished Top 40 in pick-and-roll frequency among players who played at least 20 games last season, with the former three all averaging around one point per pick-and-roll possession. It will be interesting to see how these players get their minutes distributed and how much they play together since they could employ lineups with plenty of strong secondary playmaking.