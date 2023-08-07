Chet Holmgren: 'It was a challenging year, but I feel like I made the most out of it'

In preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Select Team was invited to scrimmage with the National Team to familiarize them with FIBA rules.

After beating the National Team in two separate scrimmages on Day 2 and logging abundance of minutes, Chet Holmgren sat down with HoopsHype to talk about his experience with the Select Team, the long year of rehab he went through, the upcoming Thunder season, and more.