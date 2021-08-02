NBA free agency: Projected starting lineup for Bulls with Lonzo Ball

When free agency began on Monday, one of the first biggest dominos to fall was a sign-and-trade that sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago has reportedly coveted Ball since at least May 2019, as we wrote when we discussed Ball’s fit on the Bulls surrounding the trade deadline in Feb. 2021.

As an up-tempo playmaker who has increased both his willingness and his effectiveness as a shooter, Ball will be a welcome addition in the backcourt. He will have plenty of opportunities to set up the offense for his high-usage teammates in Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

Defensively, the 6-foot-6 guard brags good positional size and he has typically been able to add more value on that end of the floor than both LaVine and Coby White have provided.

This could be a great place for the former No. 2 overall pick to reinvent his career after stops on the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.