Bulls season preview: Was Chicago smart to go all-in on this year?

* They have a player who is finally settling into his stride… When the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, much of their future success gambled on the shoulders of Zach LaVine. While he was a solid scorer during each of his first three seasons with the team, LaVine took his game to the next level in 2020-21. He averaged a career-best 27.4 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc, which is a better mark than he had ever recorded before as well. Chicago will only go as far as LaVine carries them but based on what we’ve seen from him at every level of late, including for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, he has a lot to offer his team. If the team plays well and he takes another step forward, he could be an All-NBA candidate.

* Their pick-and-roll combination is one of the best in the NBA… LaVine is Chicago’s star but the Bulls front office decided it would be wise to cash in a developing young big man, Wendell Carter Jr., for a win-now option player in the frontcourt, Nikola Vucevic. The duo will play a strong two-man game when they run ball screen actions once they establish their chemistry. LaVine has always been a threat to score but he has never had someone as lethal on the pick-and-pop as Vucevic. While they didn’t have a ton of opportunity to play together this past season, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the screen-and-pop because of the way that Vucevic can float to the perimeter.

* They have one of the more competitive starting lineups in the league… Even though LaVine and Vucevic are the team’s premier players, Chicago’s got some serious talent that surrounds them. Their big offseason move was to land DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star who has scored at least 20 points per game in each of the past eight seasons. While his veteran presence will help them in their playoff push, they will assuredly get solid contributions from other offseason addition in Lonzo Ball, who is still just 23 years old – younger than Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell. Ball provides value as a playmaker, defender and rebounder. But Chicago’s biggest step forward may come from the natural development of the 20-year-old forward Patrick Williams, who showed a ton of potential both last season and then again during summer league.