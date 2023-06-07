After the Phoenix Suns got eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in May, we took a look at their upcoming offseason. The biggest theme is their lack of flexibility with such a top-heavy roster expenses-wise, and that the new CBA would significantly restrict them toward improving the roster. We came to the conclusion that the Suns would have to seriously consider moving off at least one of Deandre Ayton or Chris Paul to move forward and regain some flexibility.
According to Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes, the Suns have decided to waive Paul. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns are still exploring options ahead of Paul’s June 28 guarantee date. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the expectation is that Paul’s remaining salary will be stretched if the Suns waive him.
Here is how it impacts the Suns and Paul.
The Suns can generate much needed flexibility
Chris Paul re-signed with the Suns in 2021 on a four-year deal worth $120 million, but only two years and $75 million is guaranteed. The Suns got protections on the final two seasons with a $15.8 million partial guarantee for 2023-24 and $0 guaranteed for 2024-25. Paul experienced a decline in performance last season after extending his prime for so long. Phoenix possibly arrived at this decision after exploring the trade market for Paul and not finding one.
The big question is whether or not the Suns will stretch his remaining guaranteed amount. They were heading into the offseason with just seven players under contract over the luxury tax and just $14 million below the second tax apron before waiving Paul. If they do not stretch him, they wouldn’t generate meaningful flexibility, but they could re-sign him at a discounted rate.
If they do stretch him, his remaining $15.8 million would be divided into $3.16 million dead cap hits over the next five seasons. The Suns wouldn’t be able to re-sign him during that span, but they would generate enough flexibility to field adequate depth. Doing so would put them $24 million below the luxury tax, $31 million below the first tax apron, and $41.5 million below the second tax apron.
For example, stretching Paul would open up access to the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and $4.5 million bi-annual exception. They could utilize both exceptions and re-sign top free agents like Torrey Craig and Jock Landale while keeping Ayton and staying below the first tax apron. The Suns could generate more flexibility and add more depth in an Ayton trade, which is something they continue to explore.
Where Chris Paul goes from here
As explained in the Suns’ offseason primer, there is a pathway for the Suns to keep Paul while lowering his cap figure. For example, they could waive him, re-sign him for the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and then receive a $5.2 million set-off at the end of the season. It won’t give the Suns immediate flexibility this offseason, but it allows them to keep him while saving $8 million.
If the Suns stretch him, his time in Phoenix would be over. It would become the first time in his 18-year career that he would switch teams in free agency. At 38 years old, it’ll be interesting to see what he prioritizes this offseason. With $375 million in career earnings, does Paul consider taking a significant discount to pursue a championship?
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be circled as a potential destination. Paul was supposed to be traded to them in 2011 before the trade was infamously vetoed, and he remains close friends with LeBron James. The Lakers are expected to have access to the mid-level exception and the bi-annual exception, enough to sign Paul should he become a free agent.
The Los Angeles Clippers could also use another point guard if they are unable to re-sign Russell Westbrook. Paul seems like a good fit for the Miami Heat if they are unable to re-sign Gabe Vincent this summer. And the Memphis Grizzlies will probably need another point guard, assuming Ja Morant receives a lengthy suspension.
