Chris Paul re-signed with the Suns in 2021 on a four-year deal worth $120 million, but only two years and $75 million is guaranteed. The Suns got protections on the final two seasons with a $15.8 million partial guarantee for 2023-24 and $0 guaranteed for 2024-25. Paul experienced a decline in performance last season after extending his prime for so long. Phoenix possibly arrived at this decision after exploring the trade market for Paul and not finding one.

The big question is whether or not the Suns will stretch his remaining guaranteed amount. They were heading into the offseason with just seven players under contract over the luxury tax and just $14 million below the second tax apron before waiving Paul. If they do not stretch him, they wouldn’t generate meaningful flexibility, but they could re-sign him at a discounted rate.

If they do stretch him, his remaining $15.8 million would be divided into $3.16 million dead cap hits over the next five seasons. The Suns wouldn’t be able to re-sign him during that span, but they would generate enough flexibility to field adequate depth. Doing so would put them $24 million below the luxury tax, $31 million below the first tax apron, and $41.5 million below the second tax apron.

For example, stretching Paul would open up access to the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and $4.5 million bi-annual exception. They could utilize both exceptions and re-sign top free agents like Torrey Craig and Jock Landale while keeping Ayton and staying below the first tax apron. The Suns could generate more flexibility and add more depth in an Ayton trade, which is something they continue to explore.