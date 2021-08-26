These are the players who are keeping the mid-range game alive in the NBA

Output (FGM per 100 poss.): 7.2

Shot Dependency (frequency): 69.5%

Efficiency (FG%): 45.3%

You already knew that a list about modern mid-range shooters is going to start with DeMar DeRozan. Even if everyone else in the league decided that they would only shoot at the rim or from beyond the arc, DeRozan would keep the in-between game alive.

Growing up in Los Angeles, DeRozan didn’t have access to cable television. The Los Angeles Lakers were the only televised team, he recently explained, which meant that he watched a lot of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was a mid-range maestro in his own right so that’s exactly what DeRozan has become during his time in the league. It’s been the driving force to what has allowed him to average at least 20.0 points per game for seven seasons in a row. Statistically, he has been far more reliant on these looks than any other player in the NBA.

But it’s also been successful as his mid-range jumper has been between ten to thirty percentage points better than his shots from long distance in each of the past five seasons, per Cleaning the Glass. Considering just how pretty it looks, it’s hard to blame him for wanting to take it as often as he does.

It's crazy DeMar DeRozan just keeps getting better in the midrange. Finds his spot and rises up. pic.twitter.com/7gtvVnVxJR — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 4, 2021

But as noted by Jonathan Tjarks, the evolution to eventually step beyond the arc more often — even if he wasn’t hitting them — was inevitable for DeRozan so he could serve as a better floor spacer (via The Ringer):

“There was never any mechanical reason that DeRozan couldn’t take 3s before. He came into the NBA as a slasher who depended primarily on his athleticism but has long since become a polished scorer with the touch and footwork to drain mid-range jumpers. His sudden willingness to take catch-and-shoot 3s is more a reflection of him embracing a new role.”

After spending the first chunk of his career on the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan was the centerpiece of a deal that sent him to the Western Conference to play for the San Antonio Spurs. But next season, DeRozan will head back to the East and will join the starting frontcourt for the Chicago Bulls.

Considering the prowess that both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have in the pick and roll, defenders are going to have to lock in on their two-man game. Defenders won’t be able to ignore second-year forward Patrick Williams, who fared well when he was handed the keys to Chicago’s offense during summer league.

That means that DeRozan may get a ton of open looks from the mid-range, and if we know him, he’s going to take them. But his playmaking has improved, too, as no one has assisted on more long mid-range jumpers since 2018-19, per PBP Stats. Don’t be surprised if his teammates start making more mid-range looks as well.