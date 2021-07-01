Clippers offseason preview: Five things they should prioritize

The first order of business is securing an agreement with Leonard. who will almost certainly decline his $36 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency, something he has alluded to in the past. He now has ten years of service on his belt making him eligible for the maximum contract worth 35 percent of the salary cap. The first-year salary is projected to start at $39.3 million, a small raise from his player option amount which is already enough reason for him to opt-out.

Leonard has Early Bird rights with the Clippers which limits him to a four-year deal with them instead of five. They can sign him to a maximum of $176.2 million over four years while another team can give him $169.2 million over four years.

If Leonard wants to maximize his future earnings, he can re-sign with the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $81.8 million with a player option after the first season. He can then opt out and re-sign with the Clippers in the 2022 offseason on a five-year deal worth $235 million. This process would net him $274 million over the next six years through his age-36 season. Assuming he’s still playing at a high level, he can extend in the 2025 offseason to secure an additional $119.1 million over two years.

The only recent playoff teams that can get to maximum cap space for him are Dallas and New York. The Clippers would likely lose him without getting anything back if he were to walk to one of those teams. Leonard could also ask for a trade to a team of his preference. Chris Paul did so with the Clippers in the 2017 offseason right before he was set to become a free agent, but instead, he exercised his player option and the Clippers agreed to trade him to Houston. If Leonard wanted to leave, an opt-in-and-trade seems like a more plausible scenario for him to move on since he would have more teams to choose from, the Clippers would cooperate to get something in return, and he would have full Bird rights to re-sign with his new team on a maximum contract in 2022.