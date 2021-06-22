Dalano Banton: 'My feel for the game is what allows me to have fun'

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton is widely considered one of the most intriguing prospects participating at the G League Elite Camp.

Banton, 21, is a versatile ball handler who averaged 9.6 points to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. Among all players 6-foot-9 or taller who played at least 55 percent of minutes for their team last season, per Bart Torvik, no player recorded a higher assist percentage (27.5 percent) than he did this past season.

The redshirt sophomore is currently testing the waters and considering whether or not to remain in the 2021 NBA draft. He recently caught up with HoopsHype about his game.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.