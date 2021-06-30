Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons trade scenarios and Chris Paul's free agency with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: The Timberwolves are a team that’s in the mix for Ben Simmons. They’ve wanted an upgrade at the power forward position dating back to the trade deadline last year when they were in the mix for Aaron Gordon. Simmons and D’Angelo Russell played together at Montverde Academy, where they won back-to-back championships. If they ended up playing together, it would be an interesting pairing.

Gozlan: I believe Minnesota might be the best fit out there for (Simmons)… It’ll be a significant upgrade that might send them to the playoffs… The challenge for Minnesota is Philadelphia ideally wants an All-Star back, as we discussed in our last podcast… Minnesota doesn’t have that. Minnesota can be the ideal third team in a trade where Philadelphia gets an All-Star, would send Simmons to Minnesota, then Minnesota and Philadelphia can both send stuff or picks and young players to a team trading an All-Star… They can trade Russell, Malik Beasley, or Anthony Edwards, but I don’t think Minnesota wants to trade any of those guys. I think what they might try to do as a third team is try to package Ricky Rubio, Jarrett Culver and get salary filler out there, and the main asset to send back is Jaden McDaniels, the draft rights to Leandro Bolmaro and multiple picks. With Minnesota, those could be valuable picks. You never know how good they’ll be. They haven’t been very good in the past 15 years.

Scotto: Russell hasn’t had a chance to be healthy with Karl-Anthony Towns, which has been a bit underwhelming for Minnesota. Beasley, they like tremendously. Even when he was going through his legal stuff, they fully supported him and gave him a nice deal. I wrote on HoopsHype how they courted him in free agency and went all out for him. Edwards was their No. 1 pick that they’re fond of. They like McDaniels a lot, but if you’re getting Simmons, you look to move a guy like that. Jarrett Culver is another guy many expect will be available this summer on the trade market leading up to the draft.