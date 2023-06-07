Damian Lillard’s future with or away from Portland has been speculated on for almost two years now. He continues to express a desire to remain with the Trail Blazers while the organization has struggled to field a competitive roster around him. Landing the third overall selection in this year’s draft has only fueled more speculation because of the predicament it gives the organization: trade it for players who can help Lillard win now, or draft his potential long-term replacement.

While Lillard has stated that his preference is to remain in Portland, he also says that there would need to be “a separate conversation” on his future if they fail to put a strong team around him. When asked by ESPN’s Brian Custer to rank New York, Miami, Boston, and Brooklyn as potential destinations, he chose Miami as his preference among the group.

Here are the best possible trade offers each of these teams could make in the event Lillard becomes available.