Best trade packages for Damian Lillard

The Lakers and Jazz deserve a quick mention just over an old tweet by Lillard stating his interest in them should he move on from the Blazers. However, neither team has the blue-chip prospects nor future draft equity to make a compelling offer. The Clippers, Mavericks, and Nuggets (unless Michael Porter Jr. is offered) can also be added to this list.

Teams like Oklahoma City and New Orleans have enough draft capital to make a substantial offer for Lillard, but their timeline could disinterest him. The Thunder would have to push all their chips right now to acquire other stars for him to buy in. On the other hand, they might not want to take shortcuts in their rebuild for a 31-year-old All-Star. The Pelicans could cash most of their future picks for Lillard while keeping Brandon Ingram, but the pairing with him and Zion Williamson might not be enough to contend immediately in the West. They could also run into similar defensive issues as Portland had this past season.

Teams that could make somewhat of a compelling offer include Minnesota (Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, the draft rights to Leandro Bolmaro, up to four first-round picks), Chicago (Coby White, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen via sign-and-trade, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks), and Charlotte (LaMelo Ball, multiple first-round picks). However, some of these teams run into the problem of not having enough talent to contend and could be better off holding onto and developing their young players.

Toronto has some very appealing young players in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby to offer for Lillard. They also have all their future first-round picks as well the 4th overall pick in this year’s draft to offer. Filling out a contender could be challenging afterward, but they certainly have the players and picks to make a very intriguing offer.

Miami has the foundation in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo that should interest Lillard, but a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, and their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks could fall short. Including Duncan Robinson or Kendrick Nunn via sign-and-trade probably won’t thread the needle either.

New York is interesting. They could put together a very strong offer that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, and could include up to four of their own future first-round picks as well as an additional two they’re owed from Dallas. New York doesn’t need to match salaries for Lillard since they’re projected to generate close to $50 million in cap space this offseason. This could allow the Blazers to also create a massive trade exception. With Julius Randle being Lillard’s only potential All-Star teammate, he would have to have faith that the Knicks can build a contender around them. The Knicks should have plenty of flexibility leftover to find a third guy to pair with Lillard and Randle, but as you will see shortly, there are several teams that could put together offers just as strong but with rosters that could entice Lillard more.