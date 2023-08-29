It’s been nearly two months since Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and updates on negotiations between them and his preferred destination, the Miami Heat, have been sparse. There is no indication if a deal is closer or if negotiations have gained significant traction this summer.

Last year when the Utah Jazz made Donovan Mitchell available for trade, it felt like a matter of time before he would get sent to his preferred destination, the New York Knicks. As the Jazz held out for the best possible offer, the Cleveland Cavaliers came out of nowhere and topped the Knicks for Mitchell’s services.

If this continues to stretch out, could we see other teams emerge in the bidding for Lillard? Although he made it clear he would only be content playing for the Heat, the remaining four years on his deal puts him in a disadvantageous position to truly dictate his destination. Perhaps he could get convinced to buy into another interested team with an offer the Blazers prefer.