Darius Garland: “Our expectations are to make the playoffs”

On the latest HoopsHype podcast episode, host Michael Scotto is joined by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, who was just voted the top breakout player this season, according to a HoopsHype poll of 15 NBA executives. Garland discussed his expectations this season, where he ranks among NBA point guards, why the playoffs are a goal for the Cavaliers, what Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Ricky Rubio will bring to the team, and the futures of Collin Sexton and Kevin Love.

