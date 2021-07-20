David Johnson: 'Being outside of my comfort zone is where I find my comfort zone'

David Johnson is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from the Louisville Cardinals who is best known as both an excellent playmaker and strong defender.

After a strong freshman campaign in 2019-20, there was a lot of buzz for Johnson as a mid-first rounder heading into this season. While COVID-19 had a big impact on Louisville, he improved his three-point percentage from 21.7 percent during his first collegiate campaign to 38.6 percent this past season.

Johnson took some time to catch up with HoopsHype to discuss his recent performance at the NBA draft combine. He also touched on how he has been able to improve his game, what it’s like sharing a name with an NFL star and he even walked us through his interest in cars.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.