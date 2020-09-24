These are the NBA players skipping voluntary mini-camp with their teams

JEFF TEAGUE

The 32-year old guard will not participate because he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Given that he is one of the more experienced players on the team, it is no surprise to see him excluded so he does not get hurt before testing the market.

DEWAYNE DEDMON

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk “understands certain players who are older veterans” not wanting to participate. The big man still has another year left on his contract, although it is far from fully guaranteed.

DAMIAN JONES

The former first-rounder signed a four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors back in 2016. Now that it is expired, Atlanta could extend him a qualifying offer worth $3.45 million. Otherwise, he will become a restricted free agent and the Hawks could match any offer.

DEANDRE’ BEMBRY

Bembry was a first-round pick by the Hawks in 2016, also signing a four-year deal with the team. Atlanta could extend a qualifying offer worth $3.72 million for the wing or he could become a restricted free agent.

TREVEON GRAHAM

After going undrafted in 2015, former VCU wing bounced around the G League before finding a home with the Charlotte Hornets and then with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that he is an unrestricted free agent, it makes sense that he would be away from the team right now as he works out on his own.