Reinventing Derrick Rose: How has his game changed since winning MVP?

One of the most electrifying plays in basketball is when someone is able to take the rock he fall length of the court and score.

During a recent appearance on All The Smoke, former teammate Rajon Rondo said that anyone who guarded him was on their heels all night and he described him as a one-man fastbreak every single game.

"No, man, nobody." – Rajon Rondo when @Matt_Barnes22 asked if prime time Derrick Rose compared to any player he had faced. "He was too explosive. He was for sure a one-man fast break every night." 😤 pic.twitter.com/JBFed2Sxqm — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) December 28, 2020

We know that Rose used to be one of the most feared threats to go coast-to-coast. Watch any of his highlights from when he was in his prime and you can see how few options opposing teams had when it came time to slow him down.

Anyone who watched him dominate will remember just how much of a wrecking ball in transition and anyone who had to guard him likely still has nightmares about the assignment.

While tracking data from Second Spectrum does not date back from the beginning of his career, we can compare the speed Rose played at once it became available to where it is now.

During his 2014-15 campaign, which was his first full season back from his torn ACL, he operated at an average speed of 4.78 miles per hour on offense.

This season, during his time with the Knicks, that rate is just 4.44 miles per hour. While that may not seem like a ginormous drop-off, it can end up as the difference between scoring and getting stopped in the open floor.

That has impacted his ability to score on fast-break possessions in general, but statistically, the closest tool we have to measure this is his ability to score as the ball handler in transition offense.

In that sense, this is the lowest rate that we have seen from Rose since he entered the league in 2008-09.