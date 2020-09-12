Diamonds in the rough aplenty: How the 2019-20 Miami Heat came together

A year and a half ago, it would have been impossible to see this coming.

The Miami Heat were trapped in a massive salary-cap hole, owing a ton of money to the likes of Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson, who had a year to years left on their deals, making it extremely difficult to see the team being able to clear enough cap space to sign impact free agents over the offseason, let alone a star-level one.

And yet, here we are, with Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals using a nearly completely revamped roster to arrive there after somehow signing a star last summer and multiple solid role players seemingly out of nowhere.

It’s the Heat’s first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2013-14 season, but the way this Miami team was constructed is nearly the polar opposite of the way that one was made, with this rendition being built around less star power and more diamonds in the rough and the last great Heat teams being as star-studded as any we’ve ever seen.

For today’s Heat, the majority of the players arrived without being All-Stars, without being starters elsewhere, and some weren’t even considered NBA-level material before getting there, so for Miami to accomplish what they have this season is truly impressive.

Below, we break down how the Heat landed all the players that have gotten them here.