Eurobasket Global Rating: The best-performing players in the tournament

The 2022 Eurobasket could easily be the most star-studded in the tournament’s 87-year history. It includes recent winners of the most prestigious NBA accolades, such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year along with plenty of All-Star and All-NBA nods.

But are NBA superstars truly shining in the top European competition? Using Global Rating, we rank every player in the tournament so far. We will update the numbers every day until the final game on September 18.