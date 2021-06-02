Euroleague legend Pete Mickeal is launching a basketball combine in Myrtle Beach

PM: Well, we really want the players to feel Mike. He was brought to me by Ty Ellis, they’re really good friends. My idea for Mike was not just to coach, my idea was to have a guy who played in the NBA for a long time, who’s had the success of being an NCAA national champion and being the second pick of the draft to come and tell his story. And I thought these kids would be really, really fortunate to have a guy like that in their presence. He tells his NBA story, and then I tell my story about being in the NBA, not being able to play, having to take my career overseas and make my own way, and being proud of the career I’ve had with no regrets. I’m able to tell my story from a European standpoint, the ups and downs of trying to make it to the NBA, not making it, going overseas, starting my own career, and finally being considered one of the best in Euroleague history. They can relate to that story because there are gonna be a lot of ups and downs for these players that are coming here. It’s not always going to be second-round draft picks. It’s not always going to be G League or two-way contracts, it’s going to be some disappointment, it’s going to be ‘Hey, I got to go overseas for one year, two years to show people I can play at a high level before I come back.’ I’ve lived it. They can relate to me, as a former player. Ty Ellis has been a player overseas, and he’s also been a head coach in the G League two times. That experience right there is really, really good for the players. And then Jim Boylen! He’s got three NBA championships as an assistant coach and he’s also been a head coach. If I’m a player, I want to be coached by that guy. I want to listen to his advice or what it takes to coach Zach LaVine. I want to hear that. Bill Bayno, my coach back when I played in the Philippines in 2002. Me and Boylen, we were together in Houston, that was Yao Ming‘s rookie year. Unfortunately, I got injured and wasn’t able to play but I was able to build relationships while I was there.