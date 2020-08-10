Every NBA team's best claim to win an end-of-season award

RUDY GOBERT: DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons, Rudy Gobert is certainly in the running to win the award in 2019-20, but he faces stiffer competition and makes a less convincing case than in years prior.

For starters, the Utah Jazz’s defense in 2017-18 and 2018-19, the two seasons Gobert won the award, ranked first and second in points allowed per 100 possessions, respectively. This year, they’re down to a disappointing (by their standards) ninth. That’s not good enough for a Utah team with a rim-protector like Gobert on their roster.

In addition, a player like Antetokounmpo, whose Bucks team is first in defensive rating this season behind his insane contributions on that end of the floor, is a tougher foe for Defensive Player of the Year than Gobert has ever faced.

Gobert, still 28 years old and in his prime, will have more chances to win the point-stopping accolade in the future. It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen this season, even though he did finish Top 3 in the voting for the award.