The Most Improved Player on each team this season

Atlanta Hawks De’Andre Hunter was drafted fourth overall in 2019 thanks to his upside as a prototypical 3-and-D wing with off-the-dribble scoring capabilities, and though he didn’t totally live up to expectations as a rookie, this year has been a different story.

Playing similar minutes to last season, Hunter has upped his true shooting percentage from a mediocre 52.1 percent in his first campaign to 64.0 percent in 2020-21, which includes a respectable 36.6 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Hunter has also improved his nightly scoring (from 12.3 to 17.2 points), rebounding (4.5 to 5.4 rebounds) and assisting (1.8 to 2.2 assists) while lowering his turnover and foul rate.

What’s more, although a lot of the credit for Atlanta’s stingier defense this year rightfully goes to new addition Clint Capela (the Hawks are giving up 110.0 points per 100 possessions in 2020-21, the No. 12 mark league-wide after giving up 114.4 points per 100 possessions last year, the third-worst clip in the NBA), Hunter’s contributions on the wing in that area should not be overlooked, either.

In all, Atlanta looks to have a very promising wing on their hands in Hunter, one that can provide face-up scoring while also giving them multi-positional defense on the other end of the floor.