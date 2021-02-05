These are the quality players who become extension-eligible this month

The 2020 offseason saw 16 players getting extended. Most players on expiring contracts are already eligible to sign extensions before the first day of 2021 free agency. Several are set to have extension restrictions lifted throughout the season. The following players will have theirs lifted this month.
Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn): February 5
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who became extension-eligible Thursday, can add an additional four-years and up to $61.6 million to his current deal. It could start at up to $13.7 million, which would replace his $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.
The 27-year-old Dinwiddie, who went down with a partially torn ACL in December, is unlikely to agree to an extension, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. He will be among the top point guards available in free agency and could command a similar or better average annual value than the four-year, $85 million contracts signed by Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.
Bruce Brown (Brooklyn): February 15
Fellow Nets guard Bruce Brown is currently limited with the type of extension he could get. Brown is set to enter restricted free agency this summer and should receive plenty of interest league-wide. Brooklyn only has eight players under contract heading into next season (nine with their draft pick included) and could use all the depth they can get.
He will see his trade restriction lifted on February 15, allowing the Nets to extend him for up to four years, $53.8 million. While he’s unlikely to get that much, the Nets could look to lock up their current most reliable backup guard to a reasonable deal.
Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers): February 16
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is currently limited to adding two years, $33.4 million in an extension. Starting on February 16, he can add four years, $83.3 million in an extension that would give him a starting salary of $18.6 million in 2021-22.
After re-signing Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and extending LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma to multi-year deals, the Lakers won’t have cap space for the next two offseasons. While an average salary of $20 million may seem high for Schroder, it may not matter too much for the L.A. since they’re capped out. A two-year extension that aligns his contract with James makes sense for the team, especially since it would expire in 2023 where the Lakers are currently projected to have significant cap space.
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee): February 26
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is currently limited to adding two years, $54 million in an extension. Starting on February 26, he can add four years, $134.9 million with a maximum allowable starting salary of $30.1 million replacing his $26.8 million player option in 2021-22.
The Bucks cannot afford to let Holiday go after trading three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for him. After extending Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are completely out of flexibility and have no means cap or asset-wise to replace Holiday were he to leave. It seems likely that the Bucks will offer Holiday his maximum possible extension, even though the backend could very well be negative-value where he would earn $37.3 million at age 35.
That extension could actually turn out to be a bargain for the Bucks if he agrees to it, though. He could alternatively enter free agency where he would immediately become one of the most sought-after players. Based on the $112.4 million salary cap projection for 2021-22, other teams can offer Holiday a maximum contract worth $169.2 million over four years. The Bucks would probably like to extend Holiday this month and avoid finding out if they have to match a maximum contract for him this offseason.
