These are the quality players who become extension-eligible this month

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is currently limited to adding two years, $54 million in an extension. Starting on February 26, he can add four years, $134.9 million with a maximum allowable starting salary of $30.1 million replacing his $26.8 million player option in 2021-22.

The Bucks cannot afford to let Holiday go after trading three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for him. After extending Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are completely out of flexibility and have no means cap or asset-wise to replace Holiday were he to leave. It seems likely that the Bucks will offer Holiday his maximum possible extension, even though the backend could very well be negative-value where he would earn $37.3 million at age 35.

That extension could actually turn out to be a bargain for the Bucks if he agrees to it, though. He could alternatively enter free agency where he would immediately become one of the most sought-after players. Based on the $112.4 million salary cap projection for 2021-22, other teams can offer Holiday a maximum contract worth $169.2 million over four years. The Bucks would probably like to extend Holiday this month and avoid finding out if they have to match a maximum contract for him this offseason.