Five players from the Olympics who should be on NBA radars

We start off with Nick Kay, Australia’s frontcourt starter since Aron Baynes got injured, who performed admirably in stepping in for his NBA-based teammate.

Over five games played so far in the Olympics, Kay has averaged 12.0 points on 58.1 percent shooting and 6.6 rebounds while helping lead Australia to the bronze medal game against Slovenia.

Kay has spent the majority of his career in the Australian league, where, in his final season in 2019-20 with Perth, he averaged 15.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 28 games while shooting 46.0 percent from beyond the arc, albeit on a limited sample size.

Since then, Kay headed to Liga ACB for the 2020 campaign, playing in arguably the second-toughest basketball league in the world and doing the brunt of the dirty work down low for Real Betis that season.

Kay, currently a member of the Shimane Susanoo Magic of the Japanese B.League, can best be described as a poor man’s Kevin Love, a big man who does well on the glass, can hit open three-pointers with his feet set and do some playmaking on short rolls to the cup.

He may not light the world ablaze in the NBA, but as a dirty-work big man with some outside shooting touch, the 29-year-old could carve out a solid role for a team lacking in the frontcourt department.