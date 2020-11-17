Four potential destinations for Fred VanVleet in free agency

The Hawks have the most cap space this offseason. It might be their only chance to land a really good free agent because John Collins is due for an extension. Although they have Trae Young, VanVleet has proven that he can play with off-ball with another point guard as he’s done with Kyle Lowry. Atlanta can start VanVleet alongside Young but have both players be the primary point guards when the other is resting. If they view VanVleet as their best realistic signing in free agency this year and next year, they could pursue him.

Although only a few teams currently project to have at least around $20 million in cap space, that will be enough of a market for VanVleet. Most likely, Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram are the only other players projected to earn the maximum and they’re expected to re-sign with their current teams. Unless Gordon Hayward opts out and tests the market, VanVleet might be the only other free agent that will get a contract paying him at least $20 million annually. There is a case for most of the teams with cap space this summer to pursue him.

The Charlotte Hornets ($19.4 million in cap space) can also make a competitive offer for VanVleet, but they’re already very deep at point guard and have their eyes set on Russell Westbrook. The Suns were also interested, but now that they have Chris Paul, they are set at point guard.

Despite the intense competition the Raptors are expected to have for VanVleet, don’t expect them to let him go easily. Even with 2021 free agency in mind, they should do what it takes to re-sign him since there is no guarantee they sign another star. VanVleet is a very unique player who the Raptors will not be able to replace if he leaves.