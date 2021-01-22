Frontcourt players the Nets can target with their upcoming Disabled Player Exception

After acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade last week, the Nets find themselves with some open roster spots. Brooklyn loaded up on guards this offseason in case they had to deplete their guard rotation in a trade for Harden.

Instead, Caris LeVert was the only guard they traded, keeping them deep at guard with Bruce Brown, Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet, and Chris Chiozza. While Joe Harris and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are expected to primarily play small forward, they could also slide down to shooting guard, likely reserving one or two of their other guards out of the rotation.

The biggest rotational sacrifice came by trading Jarrett Allen. With him gone, DeAndre Jordan right now is the only traditional center on the roster until Nicolas Claxton recovers from a knee injury. While trading Allen seems like a vote of confidence in Claxton, the Nets are still light on centers and could use a third big man.

Right now, Brookyn has 12 players on the roster excluding two-way players. They have one week to get back to 14 players and will likely sign at least one frontcourt player if they do not add one via trade. As colleague Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype suggests, DeWayne Dedmon and former Net Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could be candidates.

However, Brooklyn could still also look to acquire a big man via trade. They may not even need to move Jordan or Spencer Dinwiddie to do so. It’s important to note that the Nets also still have their $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception available. The Nets are better off saving it for potential buyout candidates since all the players listed by Kalbrosky can be signed for the minimum.

Due to Dinwiddie’s season-ending knee injury, the Nets are expected to be granted a Disabled Player Exception worth $5,727,024, 50 percent of his $11.5 million salary. Although it hasn’t been granted yet, the Nets could use it in a trade to acquire one player on an expiring contract.

Here are some of the players who can fit in the DPE: