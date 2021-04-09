9 things to know about new Thunder signing Gabriel Deck

In what was a completely shocking move, at least for the more global basketball community, it was reported late on Thursday that the Oklahoma City Thunder would be signing Real Madrid wing Gabriel Deck to a three-year deal that will begin now, with the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The move was particularly surprising because Deck had just helped Real Madrid qualify for the Euroleague playoffs merely hours before, scoring 19 points against Fenerbahce in a must-win game for Madrid, only to be let out of his contract early to join the 20-32 Thunder that ensuing evening.

Had Deck and the Thunder waited for after this season to come to terms on a union, the shock of the move would not have been so great. But for Real Madrid to let him out of his contract early, ahead of their impending domestic and international tournaments, is the real surprise here.

Making the move even more surprising is the fact that Deck’s contract with the Thunder, HoopsHype has learned, isn’t even guaranteed after this season, meaning the 26-year-old is taking a legitimate risk here.

There’s a chance this move by Deck could be a game-changing moment in international basketball, too.

Who knows? Might this lead to more talent from the Euroleague – widely considered the second toughest competition in the world of basketball – leaving for the NBA mid-season? Impossible to predict now, but if Deck thrives in this upcoming situation, it’s certainly a possibility.

In all, Deck’s career with Real Madrid lasted nearly three successful years, and though he may not be super well-known by the average basketball fan, he’s someone who has been on the fringes of NBA radars dating back to before his time with the European powerhouse.

Below, you can check out nine things to know about the Thunder’s latest signing.