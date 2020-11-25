Where Lakers, Heat, Raptors and Mavericks stand with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat are the best-positioned team salary cap-wise to sign Antetokounmpo. They did a good job this offseason keeping themselves in contention while also remaining flexible for 2021.

“They’re a Top 3 best cap management team in the league,” one former executive said.

Miami was going to have just under $39 million in cap space next summer by not signing Bam Adebayo to a rookie-scale extension. That projection included keeping the cap holds of Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Kendrick Nunn. In fact, it was also enough for them to exercise the team option of Avery Bradley so they can keep him as well.

According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, the Heat have decided to sign Adebayo to a maximum rookie-scale extension. It will be worth $163 million over five years at 25 percent of the salary cap, which would give him a starting salary of $28.1 million. Provisions were added that could increase it to $195.6 million if he qualifies for 30 percent max criteria, such as earning All-NBA honors or winning Defensive Player of the Year. If he does so, it will increase his starting salary to $33.7 million.

Had he entered restricted free agency next summer, his cap hold would only count as $15.3 million against the Heat’s cap space. By giving him a maximum extension now, his new salary will count against the salary cap, which is projected at $28.1 million. This means that extending Adebayo eliminates $12.8 million in cap space from the Heat. The Heat can now generate $26.2 million in cap space if they keep the cap holds of Robinson and Nunn, which would put the Heat approximately $7.5 million short of being able to offer Antetokounmpo a maximum contract. If Adebayo qualifies for the 30 percent criteria, in that same scenario, they’d be $13.2 million short of offering Antetokounmpo a maximum salary.

Antetokounmpo and Adebayo share the same agent, Octagon’s Alex Saratsis, which has led some to question whether Adebayo’s extension getting done now signals Antetokounmpo will ultimately sign an extension with the Bucks too.

“I think they are totally separate decisions,” one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “If Giannis wants to go to Miami, he will find a way to get to Miami. I think, if anything, they want to keep that agent happy, and if he wants Bam extended, you do it. Miami has always been creative in finding ways to get things done. The bottom line is you have to do right by your players first. He’s not in a position to risk injury and could affect how he feels about the team long-term if they do not take care of him now.”

Adebayo said he hasn’t spoken to Antetokounmpo. However, some, including one agent with several max players, speculates there was some form of communication between either the players or their representation.

“For sure, he let him know,” the agent surmised. “I’m sure Giannis is going to get his extension.”

Right now, the most realistic way for the Heat to get Antetokounmpo on his maximum salary is either through a trade mid-season, or sign-and-trade during 2021 free agency. They could exercise the team options of Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, and Avery Bradley and combine their salaries to match salaries in a potential sign-and-trade for Antetokounmpo, should he choose to join them. The Heat could then field a team in 2021-22 that includes Jimmy Butler, Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Robinson, Nunn, and first-round pick Precious Achiuwa. That’s an enticing opportunity for Antetokounmpo to pass up.