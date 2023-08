Three host countries, 32 national teams, 384 players. The 2023 FIBA World Cup started on August 25 and has already given us plenty of great performances. To follow every single player in the tournament, we rank all of them per team using our own Global Rating metric.

Angola Australia Brazil Canada Cape Verde China Dominican Republic Egypt Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Iran Italy Ivory Coast Japan Jordan Latvia Lebanon Lithuania Mexico Montenegro New Zealand Philippines Puerto Rico Serbia Slovenia South Sudan Spain United States Venezuela