Photos: The Olympic champions at the medal ceremony through the years

SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 07: Team United States pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Men’s Basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 07, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rio de Janeiro 2016: USA
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 21: The United States Men’s Basketball team celebrates with their gold medals following the Men’s Gold medal game on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Elsa/Getty Images)
London 2012: USA
US gold medalists pose on the podium after winning the London 2012 Olympic Games men’s gold medal basketball game between USA and Spain at the North Greenwich Arena in London on August 12, 2012. (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages)
Beijing 2008: USA
US players pose after the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. The United States won the Olympic men’s basketball gold medal defeating Spain 118-107. Argentina defeated Lithuania 87-75 in the bronze-medal game. (ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Athens 2004: Argentina
The Italian team stands on the podium after winning silver in the Olympic Games men’s basketball gold medal match 28 August 2004, at the Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens, Greece. Argentina beat Italy 84-69 to win gold, and the USA won the Bronze medal. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Sydney 2000: USA
The United States men’s Olympic basketball team pose for a group photo after receiving their gold medals 01 October 2000 in the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the SuperDome. The USA defeated France 85-75 for the gold medal while Lithuania defeated Australia for the bronze. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Atlanta 1996: USA
Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, and Hakeem Olajuwon of the United States National Team proudly display their gold medals the Gold Medal Ceremony of the 1996 Summer Olympics on August 3, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barcelona 1992: USA
USA Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Clyde Drexler and Karl Malone victorious on podium with medals after winning Men’s Gold Medal Game vs Croatia at Pavello Olimpic. Dream Team. Badalona, Spain 8/8/1992 (Photo by Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)