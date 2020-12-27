Gregg Popovich is the oldest NBA head coach ever

At nearly 72 years old, Spurs’ Gregg Popovich has become the oldest NBA head coach ever on opening night taking that honor away from Hubie Brown, who was 71 years, one month and eight days old when he coached the Memphis Grizzlies at the start of the 2004-05 season.

Some of the other men to coach games at such advanced ages include Larry Brown, Don Nelson and Jerry Sloan, but none of them were doing it at the age Popovich is now.

Below, check out the oldest men to have ever been an NBA head coach.