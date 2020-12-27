Gregg Popovich is the oldest NBA head coach ever

USA Today Sports

At nearly 72 years old, Spurs’ Gregg Popovich has become the oldest NBA head coach ever on opening night taking that honor away from Hubie Brown, who was 71 years, one month and eight days old when he coached the Memphis Grizzlies at the start of the 2004-05 season.

Some of the other men to coach games at such advanced ages include Larry BrownDon Nelson and Jerry Sloan, but none of them were doing it at the age Popovich is now.

Below, check out the oldest men to have ever been an NBA head coach.

1
Gregg Popovich

Age: 71 years, 10 months and 30 days
Last season: 2020-21
Seasons as head coach: 25

2
Hubie Brown

Age: 71 years, one month and eight days
Last season: 2004-05
Seasons as head coach: 13

3
Larry Brown

Age: 69 years, 10 months and 12 days
Last season: 2010-11
Seasons as head coach: 26

4
Don Nelson

Age: 69 years, seven months and 12 days
Last season: 2009-10
Seasons as head coach: 31

5
Jerry Sloan

Age: 68 years, eight months and 29 days
Last season: 2010-11
Seasons as head coach: 26

6
Chuck Daly

Age: 68 years, six months and 16 days
Last season: 1998-99
Seasons as head coach: 14

7
Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets

Age: 68 years, five months and 14 days
Last season: 2019-20
Seasons as head coach: 16

8
Paul Silas

Age: 68 years, five months and 13 days
Last season: 2011-12
Seasons as head coach: 12

9
Rick Adelman

Age: 67 years, four months and 13 days
Last season: 2013-14
Seasons as head coach: 23

10
Lenny Wilkens

Age: 67 years and five days
Last season: 2004-05
Seasons as head coach: 32

11
John Beilein

Age: 66 years, eight months and 17 days
Last season: 2019-20
Seasons as head coach: One

12
Phil Jackson

Age: 65 years, three months and nine days
Last season: 2010-11
Seasons as head coach: 20

13
Cotton Fitzsimmons

Age: 65 years and 25 days
Last season: 1996-97
Seasons as head coach: 21

14
Alvin Gentry

Age: 64 years, 11 months and 17 days
Last season: 2019-20
Seasons as head coach: 17

15
George Karl

Age: 64 years, seven months and 15 days
Last season: 2015-16
Seasons as head coach: 27

16
Dick Motta

Dick Motta, Mavericks

Age: 64 years, one month and 21 days
Last season: 1996-97
Seasons as head coach: 25

17
Jack Ramsay

Age: 63 years, nine months and 13 days
Last season: 1988-89
Seasons as head coach: 21

18
Bob Weiss

Age: 63 years, eight months and 25 days
Last season: 2005-06
Seasons as head coach: Seven

19
Bill Fitch

Age: 63 years, five months and 12 days
Last season: 1997-98
Seasons as head coach: 25

20
Terry Stotts

Age: 63 years, one month and two days
Last season: 2020-21
Seasons as head coach: 13

21
Tom Thibodeau

Age: 62 years, 11 months and 10 days
Last season: 2020-21
Seasons as head coach: Nine

22
Bernie Bickerstaff

Age: 62 years, eight months and 20 days
Last season: 2006-07
Seasons as head coach: 14

23
Pat Riley

Age: 62 years, nine months and 10 days
Last season: 2007-08
Seasons as head coach: 24

24
Jerry Tarkanian

Age: 62 years, two months and 29 days
First and last season: 1992-93.
Seasons as head coach: One

25
Lionel Hollins

Age: 62 years and eight days
Last season: 2015-16
Seasons as head coach: Eight

