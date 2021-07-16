Herbert Jones: 'I don’t care about how many points I score, I just want to have a long career'

HJ: I enjoyed going to the football games. It was a great atmosphere. I loved the way that the culture was, which was nothing short of excellence. They adhered to a high standard. I wanted the same standard with the basketball team. As a captain, I just really wanted my teammates to come in and be themselves. I didn’t want them to come in and be nervous being around an older group of guys. I wanted them to just come in and play their game. They didn’t get recruited to Alabama off of luck. I just tried to help them be themselves and be confident and have fun.

We started taking that in the right direction. We just had to work. The amount of work we thought we needed to put in coming into college was totally different than what we needed to be doing. Once we found out how much work was needed for us to have a shot to be good on a national level, the work paid off.

I played with Collin Sexton and Kira Lewis so I knew that a lot of eyes were watching them. I knew people were coming to see those guys. When scouts were there, I wanted them to think that my attitude was good and I played well and I gave it my all. I knew if I played as hard as I could, it would help me eventually. I didn’t know it would pan out like this but I knew that it would help me eventually.