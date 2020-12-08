The highest-paid Los Angeles Lakers players ever

No team has had as many superstars suit up for them as the Los Angeles Lakers, who have had a who’s who of all-time greats don the purple and gold in the past.
Even so, not all of them have made the big bucks as Lakers.
The late, great Kobe Bryant is the runaway No. 1 player in this ranking of the highest-paid L.A. Lakers players ever. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis should move quickly on this list with their new contracts.
Below, you can check out the highest-paid Lakers ever.
1
Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108
Money per game: $209,602
Highest Laker salary: $30,453,000 in 2013-14 (No. 1 in the NBA that season)
Lakers stats: 25.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.7 FG% in 20 seasons
2
Shaquille O'Neal: $144,749,716
Money per game: $227,593
Highest Laker salary: $24,749,999 in 2003-04 (No. 2 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $292,198,327
Lakers stats: 27.0 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.5 bpg, 57.5 FG%, 53.3 FT% in eight seasons
3
Pau Gasol: $112,521,353
Money per game: $215,558
Highest Laker salary: $19,285,850 in 2013-14 (No. 8 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $219,784,441
Lakers stats: 17.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 52.0 FG% in seven seasons
4
Lamar Odom: $77,459,717
Money per game: $164,457
Highest Laker salary: $14,148,596 in 2008-09 (No. 32 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $115,967,658
Lakers stats: 13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 49.1 FG%, 33.0 3P% in seven seasons
5
LeBron James: $73,091,008
Money per game: $511,125
Highest Laker salary: $37,436,858 in 2019-20 (No. 6 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $310,110,980
Lakers stats: 23.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 9.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 50.1 FG% in two seasons
6
Luol Deng: $54,544,067
Money per game: $956,913
Highest Laker salary: $18,000,000 in 2016-17 (No. 33 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $153,520,376
Lakers stats: 7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 38.7 FG%, 30.9 3P% in two seasons.
7
Andrew Bynum: $49,987,258
Money per game: $107,268
Highest Laker salary: $14,900,000 in 2011-12 (No. 27 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $73,460,260
Lakers stats: 11.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.6 bpg, 56.6 FG% in seven seasons
8
Brian Grant: $42,417,734
Money per game: $614,749
Highest Laker salary: $14,848,080 in 2006-07 (No. 24 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $109,842,052
Lakers stats: 3.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.3 bpg, 49.3 FG% in one season
9
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: $37,885,176
Money per game: $154,004
Highest Laker salary: $17,745,894 in 2017-18 (No. 56 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $49,880,815
Lakers stats: 11.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.8 FG%, 36.9 3P% in three seasons
10
Derek Fisher: $37,509,167
Money per game: $33,853
Highest Laker salary: $5,048,000 in 2009-10 (No. 152 in the NBA that season)
Overall career earnings: $64,160,721
Lakers stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.2 FG%, 37.5 3P% in 13 seasons
