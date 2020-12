The highest-paid players on each team this season

In this era of highly-paid NBA players, records are being set annually for money doled out on player contracts.

Due to that, if we take a look at the highest-paid player on every NBA team, you will see some surprising numbers.

For example, John Wall, who hasn’t played in an official game in almost two years, will be tied for the fourth-highest-paid player in the league this season… with his teammate (for now, at least) James Harden. The two Houston Rockets only trail Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as far as 2020-21 salaries go.

Below, you can check out the highest-paid player on every NBA team for the 2020-21 season.

You can check out every single player’s salary for 2020-21 here.