HoopsHype awards: How our ballot would look like

What was a razor-tight race a few weeks ago became less of one recently, with Nikola Jokic doing enough, in our minds, to become the clear choice for 2021-22 MVP, his second consecutive time taking home the award.

Not only are Jokic’s raw statistics – 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 58.3/33.7/81.0 shooting splits – preposterously impressive, he also became the first player ever this season to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single campaign.

As if that weren’t enough, he also leads the league in Value Over Replacement Player (VORP), Box Plus/Minus (BPM), Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48) and in our own metric, Global Rating, posting one of the most statistically impressive seasons basketball has ever seen.

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo did enough to make this race interesting throughout the season, but there’s no question by now who the winner should be.

Jokic’s stats are far from empty, too, as the big Serbian makes the Denver Nuggets an almost-unheard-of 16.5 points per 100 possessions better when he’s on the floor. That mark for Embiid is 12.1 points per 100 possessions and for Antetokounmpo, it’s 10.6 points per 100 possessions.

Consider, too, that the Nuggets are 48-33 while having two max salary players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray in street clothes, for the entire season in the latter’s case and for the majority of it in the former’s, meaning that Jokic was able to carry Jokic into comfortable playoff positioning with the team’s second-best player being Aaron Gordon.

That’s not to knock Gordon, but he’s not exactly a James Harden or a Khris Middleton.

The race was interesting for most of the season, but Jokic is the clear MVP for 2021-22, and each of our eight voters had him as such.

Below, check out the final ballot, in which Embiid and Antetokounmpo came in tied for second: