HoopsHype explains: How no-trade clauses work

Correct. While the no-trade clause is reserved for players who meet the criteria, players automatically receive veto rights when they re-sign with their current teams on a one-year deal, or a two-year deal with an option on year two. If such a player gets traded, any Bird or Early Bird rights they were set to generate at the end of the season would revert to Non-Bird, limiting their potential earnings on a new deal with their new team.

The purpose of veto rights is to allow such players to protect their Bird rights and prevent teams from re-signing players to short deals for the sole purpose of making them walking trade exceptions. In that same spirit, players also receive veto rights for one year if they reach restricted free agency and sign their qualifying offer. Also, players get veto rights for one year when their team matches offer sheets for them, which just happened to Deandre Ayton with the Suns.