Potential Houston Rockets trades for Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker with Kelly Iko and Michael Scotto

Scotto: Some of the main teams we’ve heard more recently are the Bucks, Lakers, and Heat as well. There were other teams mentioned. The 76ers because of the Daryl Morey connection. The Nets because of the connection to Mike D’Antoni and James Harden. I thought the Nuggets would’ve been a little more in there than they were, but it doesn’t necessarily seem that way.

Iko: They want a young player back as well as draft compensation. That’s pretty much the standard for any Tucker deal. In terms of front runners, there have been deals that were on the table. The Rockets get calls about Tucker pretty much every day.

Scotto: PJ wants to go to a contender. I think Houston will ultimately do right by him the way they did right by Harden. When I looked at the trade market for him and the Nets came up post-Harden trade. If Tucker was going to the Nets, I thought it would’ve happened during the Harden four-team blockbuster. Morey has tried to build shooters around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. PJ is a guy he trusts and can hit the corner three. Young asset-wise, I don’t see Morey necessarily trying to move a guy like Tyrese Maxey who’s a guy Houston would be interested in as a piece long-term.

For the Nuggets, I was talking about this with our salary cap guru Yossi Gozlan at HoopsHype, they could’ve taken PJ into their Jerami Grant trade exception. That leaves you with the Bucks, Lakers and Heat. Miami has plenty of expiring contracts, which Houston is going to want. They’re not going to want to take back salary unless it’s a younger guy that’s cheaper and they can have control on.

In terms of draft pick compensation, I don’t know if they (Houston) can pull a first-round pick. If they can get multiple second-round picks, that would be something I think would be more likely at this point because he’s going to be a free agent afterward and will be sought out again on that market.

The Bucks would be interesting if they can part with maybe D.J. Wilson. We’ve seen with Kevin Porter Jr. that Rafael Stone, the GM of the Rockets, has taken guys that have been drafted with potential but didn’t succeed in their first stop and try to bring them in as a reclamation project.

As far as the Lakers, I don’t see them necessarily trying to move Talen Horton-Tucker for him.