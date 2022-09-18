Eurobasket grades: How did NBA players perform?

Grade: A-

Stats: 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists

FIBA elimination games can be really cruel. No matter how great you have played before, a loss at the wrong time and place will send you home without any silverware. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, that was the reality. His numbers were out of his world and at times he was the most dominant player of the tournament. But a tough loss against Germany in the quarterfinals, (in which he was ejected) ended his championship dreams.

For the Bucks, there’s a clear silver lining. He stayed in shape while displaying his astounding set of skills. Antetokounmpo also had plenty of minutes as the true center of the Greek National Team, which probably helped him add some post moves to his toolbox. Most importantly, the two-time MVP will have a chip on his shoulder after an unsuccessful summer, at least for his standards.

A perfect combination to fuel Milwaukee’s quest for another title.