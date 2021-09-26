Ja Morant: I'm a Top 5 point guard

After leading Memphis to its first playoff berth in four seasons, Grizzlies star Ja Morant has bigger goals in mind for the team and himself.

Morant spoke with HoopsHype before training camp to discuss his expectations for the Grizzlies and himself this season. Morant also explained where he ranks among point guards in the league, what the return of a healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. will mean for the team, why Dillon Brooks deserves more respect, and why he’s become an investor in Hyperice training products.