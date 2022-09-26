Jae Crowder: His potential trade destinations

It appears that the Jae Crowder era in Phoenix has come to an end. Last week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns were discussing trades involving Crowder. While there was no mention of a rift or trade request, Crowder would later suggest there could be one when he retweeted a tweet about the Suns’ start of training camp and said “99 WONT BE THERE.!” He subsequently deleted that tweet, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania would later confirm that Crowder indeed will not report to training camp as the Suns look to trade him.

Crowder is a good two-way wing that has proven to be one of the better 4th or 5th options on offense. He provides a lot of spacing and opposing defenses cannot leave him open for three. He can be streaky but when he’s hot it’s very tough to win against his team. He also brings a lot of toughness and versatility on the defensive end with the ability to guard bigger players. With just a $10.2 million salary, there should be plenty of suitors for the 32-year-old forward.

Here are some teams that could use Crowder and make reasonable offers for him.