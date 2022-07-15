Behind the scenes of Jae’Sean Tate’s Rockets deal: 'I don’t take elevators. I take the steps'

Jae’Sean Tate has had to prove himself from tryouts overseas in Belgium through non-guaranteed contract seasons with the Houston Rockets, but it’s paid off in the end. This month, Tate earned a new three-year, $22.1 million deal with the Rockets and solidified himself as a core member of the team in the immediate future.

In a conversation with HoopsHype in Las Vegas, Tate discussed why he passed on more money in Europe to play in the NBL against LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton, etc., and how he and his agents EJ Kusnyer and Jordan Cornish of Beyond Athlete Management negotiated his new deal with the Rockets. He also expanded on his long-term future, expectations for Houston this season, and more.