Evaluating draft stock of Jalen Green, Jonathan Kumina and the G League Ignite

15.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 38.7 FG%, 24.6 3P%

During the first few games for the Ignite, Jonathan Kuminga looked poised to be the prospect with the most potential on this squad. He came out hot, firing off at least 19 points in three of his first four appearances on the floor.

It was hard to believe that an 18-year-old prospect was having the kind of success that he was while facing longtime professionals. After winning all four of those games, however, it became a bit more clear that his talent was still raw and developing rather than an NBA-ready wunderkind.

Kuminga having outlier functional strength in the GL bubble at age 18 is certainly noteworthy pic.twitter.com/CVRmG4vrCX — Jake Rosen (@JakeInThePaint) February 13, 2021

While he was the highest-usage player on the team, to put it mildly, Kuminga was an inefficient player on offense during his time with the Ignite before he was sidelined with an injury.

One of the first things people may have noticed is that at 6-foot-8, he was a fearless shooter, attempting at least four three-pointers in ten of his thirteen appearances.

But he was never able to connect on more than two shots from beyond the arc in a single game, going 0-for-5 on Feb. 15 against the Iowa Wolves and 1-for-8 on Feb. 17 during a loss vs. the Erie BayHawks. Only two of his deep shots were unassisted and he made just one corner three on the entire season.

Quick clip on Jonathan Kuminga. Jumper remains a work in progress as he’s 3-12 from 3 through two games. Encouraged he can miss the first one here as badly as he does, then recovers with no hesitation and knocks down the next one. pic.twitter.com/QlkAWjDLbx — Matt Pennie (@matt_pennie) February 13, 2021

But it wasn’t particularly pretty from other areas of the floor, either, as he was 7-for-36 (19.4 percent) on short midrange shots from between four and fourteen feet of the basket. He can read as too ambitious without fantastic improvisational skills.

Meanwhile, scouts that I have spoken with have also expressed grave concern about his defensive upside. He was constantly getting exposed by his man, both on the perimeter and especially near the rim. Before the season, there was some school of thought that he could play a small ball-five in the NBA. Now, it seems incredibly unrealistic for him to match up against even the most mildly competent big.

For him to be fully realized as a foundational piece, he needs to be able to at least hold his own on rotations when switching onto fives. Until then, it is unlikely that he would be able to get real minutes for any team besides an organization fully focused on rebuilding.

On the bright side, Kuminga showed undeniable flashes of explosiveness and was admittedly more impressive on-ball than most had anticipated. He drew a ton of contact from defenders, ranking as one of the league leaders in both 2-point shooting fouls drawn and non-shooting fouls drawn.

There were some moments that showed he could thread the needle as a playmaker and create for others, too. He does not lack confidence and there is a strong canvas to build around from a developmental standpoint.