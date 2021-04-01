Season leaps: This is where players have improved the most this year

When he played for the Nuggets, he often yielded to star teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. But on the Detroit Pistons Pistons, Jerami Grant is making the plays by himself, carving out space for himself to score.

Last season, according to Cleaning the Glass, he was assisted on 84 percent of his field goals. He has lowered that rate to just 66 percent on the year, showcasing an ability to make an impact as the focal point of his offense.

For a better understanding of how much he has improved, just look at the chart below that shows the increase in self-creation productivity:

Grant uses his long strides and length to extend from the perimeter to then attack the basket, carefully exploiting mismatches and switches, especially when he plays the three. Grant, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, does not need very many steps for impressive finishes at the rack.

He utilizes that to his advantage as he is averaging 11.0 drives per game so far this season, which is especially ridiculous considering that the forward averaged just 3.2 drives last year.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has said that Grant is “dynamic” off the dribble, and it shows, as he hasn’t been afraid to shoot off the bounce. He is taking a team-high 4.3 dribble jumpers per game in 2020-21 after averaging only 0.6 last season, via Synergy.

The mark of a star on the rise is often found when someone is able to create their own offense and that is exactly what Grant is doing on the Pistons. He still needs to work on his efficiency and a tighter handle would help limit his turnovers but he has made huge progress.